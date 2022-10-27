Thai tycoon and transgender rights advocate buys Miss Universe for $20 million





CNN

A Thai media tycoon and transgender rights advocate has bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, according to her company, which will now host the international beauty pageant.

Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip is the CEO of JKN Global Group PCL, a Thailand-based media distribution company, though she’s perhaps better known for her role in Thai versions of reality shows including “Project Runway.”

She has also been outspoken about her experiences as a transgender woman, and has worked in advocacy for transgender rights in Thailand.

JKN Global Group announced the takeover on Wednesday, saying in a news release it planned to grow the Miss Universe Organization by expanding in Asia – and releasing new merchandise including skin care, cosmetics, lifestyle products, dietary supplements and drinks.

Jakkaphong said the company was “incredibly…