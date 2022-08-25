Thailand has suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan O-cha. What occurs subsequent?





The unusual leadership reshuffle follows a ruling by the Constitutional Court of Thailand on Wednesday, which ordered Prayut to stand aside while it considers if he breached the eight-year term limit recently written into the constitution.

Prayut took the role of prime minister after a military coup in 2014 before winning a controversial general election in 2019.

In the meantime, he ordered the the kingdom’s constitution to be re-written, banning the prime minister from serving more than eight years in office. But the question now is whether Prayut has breached his own limit.

Earlier this week the court accepted a petition signed by 172 opposition lawmakers that claims Prayut’s rule started in 2014, when he took power in the coup. The court will also likely consider if his term officially began in 2017, when the constitution was rewritten, or even 2019, after the election.

Five out of nine constitutional court judges agreed on Wednesday that Prayut should be suspended while the court…