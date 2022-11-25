Thanksgiving was once a film feast. This yr? Slim pickings



New York

CNN Business

—



Thanksgiving weekend has historically offered a cornucopia of films, letting moviegoers get out of the house and kick back after eating copious amounts of turkey, mashed potatoes and pie.

But this year the movie menu is pretty sparse. The North American box office has few new films this weekend that are likely to draw tons of moviegoers.

“Strange World,” Disney’s new animated film about a family of explorers starring the voice work of Jake Gyllenhaal, is projected to bring in only about $30 million domestically over the five-day holiday weekend — a fine, albeit muted, opening. But early box office results from Wednesday and Thursday indicate that “Strange World” is likely to come in under even those initial expectations.

Another Disney film, Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is now in its second week and is set to win the…