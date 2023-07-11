That’s a Wrap: Canon U.S.A., Inc. Hosts Successful ‘Canon Summit’ Events in Las … – Press Release

Melville, NY, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fostering growth, exchanging knowledge, and strengthening the collective expertise of the industry, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, concluded its highly anticipated Canon Summit. The Canon Summit events, held from May 9-11, 2023 in Las Vegas, and June 19-21, 2023 in Nashville, brought together Canon’s dealer community for an immersive experience focused on innovation, collaboration and the future of printing solutions.

“By bringing the dealers’ frontline talent together under one roof, we create a powerful environment for learning, collaboration, and networking,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The success of our dealers equals the success of our company and the Canon Summit is a testament to our commitment to the goal of achieving remarkable results and paving the way for a thriving future.

Canon Summit 2023 Trailer Video

The Canon Summit events combined hosted over 500 dealer representatives including Sales Management, Sales Representatives, Solutions Analysts, Production Specialists and Service Managers from around the country and offered in-depth educational sessions and learning opportunities about Canon solutions including a Technology Showcase featuring opportunities to speak to experts beyond those in the print area, to have access to engineers, recent technology in AV and robotics and representatives from Canon Financial Services. The event featured an impressive lineup of diversified breakout sessions touching on four key business tracks: Sales, Production, Service and Solutions.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore Canon’s amazing product and solutions portfolio, including the latest in PRISMA software, production and large format devices, hybrid work solutions, new technologies and more. Attendees were able to learn of the recent 1,000 shipments milestone for the imagePRESS V Family product line, an impressive…