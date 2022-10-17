‘That’s artwork!’: Damien Hirst has begun burning 1000’s of his personal work

Written by Oscar Holland, Leah Dolan CNNLondon, United Kingdom

Smoke rose from artist Damien Hirst’s London gallery on Tuesday, as 1,000 of his signature “spot” paintings went up in flames. Thousands more will be reduced to ashes before the month is out.

This was no accident, however. The entire second floor of the two-story Newport Street Gallery was filled with a bonfire-like odor as journalists and camera crews crowded in to watch 57-year-old Hirst feed painting after painting into six glass-cased incinerators as part of his latest commentary on the value of art and the forces that dictate it.

The livestreamed event — beamed onto screens in the gallery foyer as well as on Instagram — was part of Hirst’s project “The Currency,” which began six years ago with the creation of 10,000 unique dotted paintings. Rather than selling the works, the British artist stored them in a vault and instead offered collectors a chance to purchase one of 10,000 corresponding NFTs.

He then gave…