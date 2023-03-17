The 10th Annual International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference Unites 58 pr… – Press Release

Arizona-based nonprofit Feeding Matters, the first organization in the world dedicated to advancing the system of care for pediatric feeding disorder (PFD) is proud to host the upcoming 10th annual International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference (IPFDC). The IPFDC 2023 will be streamed live April 13-14, 2023 and will offer the most diverse group of speakers and lightning talk authors to date.

PHOENIX, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Arizona-based nonprofit Feeding Matters, the first organization in the world dedicated to advancing the system of care for pediatric feeding disorder (PFD) is proud to host the upcoming 10th annual International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference (IPFDC). The IPFDC 2023 will be streamed live April 13-14, 2023, with pre-conference events on April 12, and will offer the most diverse group of speakers and lightning talk authors to date. All sessions will be available on-demand through May 31, 2023.

The two-day conference is the largest of its kind and is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education(ACCME), American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), Early Illinois Intervention(EI) and American Speech-Language-Hearing Association(ASHA).

Feeding Matters recognizes the importance of a collaborative care model and invites all healthcare disciplines to attend the IPFDC. When providers of various backgrounds work together, patients benefit. Every healthcare professional will receive a certificate with CE hours along with a program syllabus that can be submitted to their respective association. The event is presented by Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition.

Since 2008, the IPFDC has been a leader in providing evidence-based education for the evaluation and treatment of children with PFD featuring intermediate and advanced-level sessions formatted into lightning talks, breakout sessions, and keynote presentations. This year’s conference will bring together a lineup of the pediatric feeding community’s…