The 133rd Canton Fair Gathers Top Medical Equipment to Unlock the Health Code – Press Release

GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global healthcare takes center stage as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. As the public becomes more vigilant about their health, medical institutions are also stepping up their game in providing top-notch services and equipment. In the 133rd Canton Fair, over 700 companies showcased their latest offerings of home-use and professional medical equipment, ranging from therapy machines to patient monitors and habitation conditioning machines.

Designed with the needs of today’s health-conscious consumers in mind, the Therapy Tens Machine by Zhejiang Medicines & Health Products I/E Co., Ltd. offers a wide range of physiotherapy functions that are both powerful and diverse. Adopted with a new ABS material shell and a beautiful and stylish design, this product is an ideal choice for anyone who is looking to relieve muscle soreness in the feet, hands, or other parts of the body. With its diverse range of accessories, this product can help users relieve muscle soreness in different parts of the body and promote blood circulation throughout the body.

Shanghai Berry Electronic Tech Co., Ltd. (“Berry Electronic”), a high-tech enterprise focusing on the health and medical field for 20 years, brought its innovative new product Patient Monitor to the Fair for the first time, showing latest R&D achievements of China’s health and medical industry to global business people. The Patient Monitor is a small, portable, and multifunctional device that can accurately measure blood oxygen, pulse rate, heartbeat, blood pressure, respiratory index, and body temperature in patients. Its versatility makes it ideal for use in a variety of scenarios, including telemedicine, hospitals, elderly care, and home monitoring. Its Bluetooth connectivity and accompanying APP make it easy for users to view and manage real-time health data on their mobile devices.

Tianjin Haokangfu Health Technology Co., Ltd. (“Haokangfu”), a high-tech…