The 1776 United Coalition Announces Inaugural Defender of Our Shores Award – Press Release

The Defender of Our Shores Award from the 1776 United Coalition. Celebrates the exceptional individuals who protect our nation and preserve our liberties, this prestigious award recognizes unwavering commitment and extraordinary contributions.

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2023 The 1776 United Coalition, a prominent organization dedicated to safeguarding life and championing the freedoms of all Americans, proudly announces the establishment of the highly esteemed Defender of Our Shores Award. This inaugural award seeks to honor individuals who have displayed extraordinary resilience and unwavering commitment in protecting our nation and its citizens.

The Defender of Our Shores Award signifies the pinnacle of recognition, celebrating those exceptional individuals whose unwavering support and dedication have contributed significantly to the betterment of our great nation. Recipients of this prestigious award embody qualities of courage, leadership, and steadfastness, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the principles that define our nation.

Given the pressing challenges faced by our nation, the 1776 United Coalition recognizes the urgent need for leaders who prioritize the protection of our borders and the safety of American citizens. The Defender of Our Shores Award serves as a testament to the remarkable contributions made by its recipients in safeguarding our nation’s integrity and preserving the liberties that define us.

While the recipient of the 2023 Defender of Our Shores Award remains confidential until the official presentation, speculation abounds as to who may receive this esteemed accolade. The individuals under consideration are those who have shown exceptional resolve and dedication in the face of significant challenges, demonstrating a profound commitment to securing the safety and prosperity of our nation.

The 1776 United Coalition remains resolute in its mission to shine a spotlight on those whose selfless actions have exemplified the highest standards of…