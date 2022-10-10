The 18th edition of World Cloud Show presented an incisive analysis of Cloud and… – Press Release

The Government of India’s vision of Digital India as the engine for transition into a developed nation and an empowered society is looked upon by the rest of the world as a very optimistic and promising move. Keeping up with its ambitions and developments & further strengthening its vision, Trescon hosted its 18th global edition of World Cloud Show on 14 September 2022 in Mumbai, India.

MUMBAI, INDIA, Oct 10, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Co-powered by Lightstorm, and supported by NITI Aayog, the 18th edition of the World Cloud Show – India concluded after a day filled with understanding of the next phase of cloud transformation and data centers in India.

The India edition of World Cloud Show catalyzed the development of the Indian government’s Cloud Vision, shedding light on several initiatives for the development of Cloud Computing and Data Centers in India, as well as the economic contribution that organizations supporting cloud computing are making to the country. Government officials, tech sector titans, and a stellar lineup of over 25 esteemed speakers from top international organizations were present at this event to provide their insightful feedback.

The conference’s main themes were adapting to the new normal and managing the upcoming Cloud and Data Centers transformation. It presented divergent perspectives from a diversified industry by exchanging ideas, addressing significant learning, and emphasizing recent advancements from the corporate, government, and professional sectors.

Some of the top speakers who took the center stage included:

– Suresh Sankaranarayanan; Senior EVP & CTO, Kotak General Insurance

– Nikunj Jain; CIO & Digital Leader, P&G India

– Ekhlaque Bari; CIO Jubilant Food Works

– Dr Avadhut Parab; Chief Information Officer, Parle Agro

– Sourav Das; Chief Digital & Information Officer, Essel Mining – Aditya Birla Group

– Viral Davde; Chief Technology Officer, NCDEX

– Ananth Kumar; Engineering Leader, Site24x7

– Vinod Kumar; EVP & Chief Information Officer,…