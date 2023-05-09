The 2023 Doula Expo by Mama Glow Returns: Birth to the Future – Press Release

The two-day festival, emceed by Tatyana Ali, will take place at Hudson Yards from May 20-21, 2023

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 3rd Doula Expo by Mama Glow returns May 20-21, 2023 at Hudson Yards, the cultural center of Manhattan’s West Side. Coined “Coachella for birth workers and families”, the Doula Expo is an annual culture-shifting festival that caters to birth professionals and families, and centers a vision for the future of birth work. Mama Glow Founder, Latham Thomas, will be joined by actress and maternal health advocate, Tatyana Ali, who will be the festival’s emcee with music provided by DJ Rashida.

Curated by the global maternal health and education platform, Mama Glow, the two-day interactive festival experience includes keynote conversations, expert panel discussions, TED-style talks, lounges, interactive booths, live performances, exploration, and networking. This event is open to all people interested or involved in maternal and reproductive health, wellness, mental and behavioral health, and beyond.

“This year’s theme is Birth to the Future, and we are leaning into principles and thought leadership that explores the imagination, hope, and futuristic possibilities for reproductive justice and birth equity, ” says Latham Thomas. There is a nationwide imperative to expand the doula workforce as a response to the current maternal health crisis in the U.S. Mama Glow believes in centering the power of community, imagination, joy, and unique problem-solving as we work together to design a future where birth is safe, affordable, and equitable. This event elevates important conversations and convenes people from all walks of life and industry with the shared desire of improving maternal health outcomes.

For birth professionals including doulas and care providers, The Doula Expo is an opportunity to convene with peers and industry leaders, develop authentic connections, and build community with other birth professionals. The festival is…