The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Presented by Coca-Cola® Celebrates Hip-Hop… – Press Release

It’s about to go down at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®. This year’s four-day event will celebrate Hip-Hop’s undeniable legacy with new and returning experiences from long-standing presenting sponsor, Coca-Cola®, and major partners AT&T®, Disney, L’Oréal and Target. From June 29 to July 3, festival goers are invited to break out their Gazelle glasses, freshen up their Shell-Toes and dust off their boombox, in honor of the 50th year of Hip-Hop, both in-person in New Orleans and virtually on ESSENCE.com.

The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® is more than a celebration of music; it’s a celebration of culture, and that energy will be seen and felt through impactful and diverse experiences, honoring top artists and creators in Hip-Hop who have contributed to its worldwide influence. The 29th annual festival will feature new and returning daytime performances, summits, panels, and more, helmed by the world’s most inspirational artists, influencers and experts. Attendees will receive a reminder of Hip-Hop’s unquestionable global impact on every aspect of culture–from the freshest fits to the swaggiest kicks to the hits that are lit–through daytime programming, partner activations and nightly shows. Activities include the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival, AFROPUNK: ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ Edition, ESSENCE Center Stage, ESSENCE Marketplace, New Voices Village, Community Corner, ESSENCE Authors, Global Black Economic Forum and Village, Girl’s United House, ESSENCE Family Day: The Block and more. Furthering ESSENCE’S long-standing can’t stop, won’t stop commitment to creating economically beneficial opportunities to local Black-owned businesses, the multi-generational festival will showcase brands entrenched in culture, equity and celebration. The evening performances at the Caesar’s Superdome will culminate with the festival’s first all-Black women in Hip-Hop headliners and legendary names forever…