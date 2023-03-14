The 2023 Shaffer Grants for Innovative Glaucoma Research – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) today announced the eight researchers receiving their 2023 Shaffer Research Grants. These one-year grants help to initiate creative research ideas and the scientific results often lead to additional funding. Each Shaffer Grant awards $50,000 to enable a promising scientist to advance their career in glaucoma research and do the experiments to support their hypotheses. To date, close to 300 grants have been awarded thanks to generous philanthropic support.

“Shaffer Grant awardees have made significant contributions to improve glaucoma treatments and patient quality of life.”

“The Shaffer Grants present a unique opportunity for investigators to pursue truly innovative ideas that they would not be funded via traditional funding sources,” said GRF Board Chair, Andrew Iwach, MD. “As a result of this ‘proof of concept’ funding some past Shaffer Grant recipients subsequently received significant funding via more traditional sources,” he added.

The 2023 Shaffer Grants for Innovative Glaucoma Research were awarded to: