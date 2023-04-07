The 27th China Hardware Fair perfectly ended in Yongkang, with increasing transa… – Press Release

YONGKANG, CHINA, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 27th China Hardware Fair came to an successful end on March 19. According to the statistics of the exhibition organizers, the number of exhibitors and exhibitors reached 54,000 in 3 days, and the transaction amount was 8.756 billion yuan. The charm of China Hardware Fair was once again manifested this spring.

China Hardware Fair is regarded as the ‘barometer’ of China’s hardware industry and the ‘trend chart’ of world hardware development. The opening of this hardware fair can be said to have been brewing for a long time and eagerly awaited. On the first day of the exhibition, nearly 1,000 enterprises from more than 20 provinces (cities) across the country collectively appeared, including 273 first-time exhibitors. The proportion of exhibitors outside Yongwu County exceeded 62%, and the re-exhibition rate of leading enterprises in the industry reached 90%.

In addition to the lively atmosphere, various innovative hardware products were concentrated at the 3-day exhibition, including no shortage of ‘black technologies’. Above the conveyor belt, a mechanical hand flexibly rotated and quickly grabbed insulated cups to the heating plate. Then, the feed camera and discharge camera respectively photographed the thermal images of the insulated cup liner heating before and after heating. After algorithmic judgment, the temperature measurement inspection can be completed… At the booth of Beijing Soft Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., a science and technology fashion show with ‘wisdom’ is being staged.

This insulated cup temperature measuring instrument, which attracted countless eyes at the exhibition, is called Thermovisual Thermometer. “This is the first thermovisual visual temperature measurement analysis instrument in the industry. It can realize the automation, digitization and intelligence of the insulated cup temperature measurement process. At present, we have reached cooperation with Thermos, Jiayi and other…