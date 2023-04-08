The 29th Windoor Façade Expo Open Its Doors in Guangzhou – Press Release

GUANGZHOU, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Held in Guangzhou on April 7-9, 2023, the 29th Windoor Façade Expo bring together more than 700 exhibitors and brands covering 100,000 square meters of exhibition space and gather an expected 100,000 visitors. Over 1,000 kinds of new designs, new technologies, new products and new materials of the entire supply chain of window, door and façade.

In 2023, strategic objectives of green and low-carbon, intelligent construction, urban renewal and high-quality development of the future construction industry have been clarified with the convening of the National Two Sessions. Faced with challenges in the market and revolution in the construction industry, with the theme of “Forward Together”, Windoor Façade Expo has strengthened development confidence of the whole construction industry, insists on promoting high-quality development of the industry with innovations, helping comprehensive upgrade in window, door and façade industry.

8 Sectors Showcase Innovative Products of Window, Door and Façade Industry

1. Exhibit Sector for Awarded Products of The Polaris Award of Construction: Established in 2014, the Polaris Award focuses on cutting-edge new buildings, new designs, new products, new technologies and new tendencies in the entire construction field. The appraisal jury is comprised of authoritative representatives from all sectors of the construction industry. Only new products launched in the year will be eligible to participate. The industry experts select 47 award-winning products out of 279 entries in 2023, which is the center stage at Windoor Façade Expo.

2. Exhibit Sector for Window Door System showcase all new window door products launched in 2022-2023, including soundproof window door, insulation window door, preservation window door, wind-resistant window door, bulletproof window door, anti-theft window door, screen window door, intelligent security window door, intelligent ventilation window door and…