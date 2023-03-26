The 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival Nominations Were Announced: “All… – Press Release

The nomination list of the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival Golden Jasmine Awards was announced in Los Angeles. Among the Five Continents Film Main Competition Unit, “All Quiet on the Western Front” won 7 nominations, followed by “Tár” and “Elvis” with 6 nominations. Those three films were competing for Best Global Film, along with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Argentina, 1985.”

Five actresses from five different countries, Wei Tang, Meltem Kaptan, Aline Küppenheim, Danielle Deadwyler and Gracija Filipović, were nominated for Best Global Leading Actress, while Austin Butler, Felix Kammerer, Daniel Brühl, Kang-ho Song and Denis Ménochet competed for Best Global Leading Actor.

In the Chinese Film Unit, “Home Coming,” “Song of Spring,” “In Search of Lost Time,” “Nice View,” and “Moon Man” were nominated for Best Chinese Picture.

In the main competition for five continents films, which has received the most attention from global filmgoers, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which was highly acclaimed by global audiences in 2022, won seven nominations for Best Global Picture, Best Global Director, Best Global Screenwriter, Best Global Actor (2 persons), Best Global Cinematography and Best Global Film Editing, becoming the biggest winner in the nomination stage. As a remake, “All Quiet on the Western Front” has added modernity to its storytelling and characterization, and the presentation of its images is more in line with the aesthetic needs of the current audience. It is not surprising that “All Quiet on the Western Front” was nominated for seven award categories at the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival Golden Jasmine Awards.

“Elvis” was nominated for six awards, including Best Global Picture, Best Global Director, Best Global Screenwriter, Best Global Actor, Best Global Cinematographer and Best Global…