The $330,000 transformation of a ‘lagoon’ that when belonged to a well-known actress

(CNN) — Finding himself at a loose end on a rainy day in France, triathlete Jeremy arranged to view some properties in the quaint neighborhood he’d been staying in.

Originally from Wales, the father-of-two had been living in Paris for several years, but after going through a separation, he became set on the idea of moving to the French countryside.

He realized he’d struck gold when he was given a tour of a home in Courgent, a town located in the Île-de-France region, about a 45-minute drive from the French capital.

However, it wasn’t just the house that had him brimming with excitement. It was the stunning, but heavily neglected swimming pool that came with it.

Pool of potential

The renovation process took around 12 months, but Jeremy is thrilled with the end result. Jeremy N

While the pool had fallen into disrepair, it was clear that it had once been an impressive structure and could be again — with a lot of work.

“I was absolutely amazed,” Jeremy, who has asked for his full name not…