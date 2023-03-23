The 3D printed superyacht idea designed to be ‘just about invisible’

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.





It’s usually relatively difficult to fail to notice a superyacht, but this new concept from Jozeph Forakis Design has actually been designed to disappear into the background.

Described as “virtually invisible” both in design and environmental impact, the 88-meter Pegasus concept is to be the world’s first 3D printed superyacht, according to the designer.

The huge vessel will feature “wings” with mirrored glass that reflect its surroundings to try to enable it to blend in.

The superyacht’s superstructure is to be fitted with solar…