The 40-year evolution from :-) to 😂 emojis

At 11:44 a.m. on September 19, 1982, Scott Fahlman made internet history by stitching together a colon, a hyphen and a close parenthesis.

Fahlman, a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon University, posted “: – )” on the school’s online bulletin board, a primitive kind of social network accessible only by others on the university’s closed intranet and limited to text only.

With that smiley face, which has been dubbed the “first digital emoticon” by Guinness World Records and served as a precursor to emojis, Fahlman attempted to solve a familiar problem to today’s internet users: conveying sarcasm online.

“Somebody would say something that was meant to be sarcastic. Among many readers, one person wouldn’t get the joke and would respond with anger, hostility, and pretty soon the initial discussion had disappeared, and…