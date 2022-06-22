The 6ixty: 60-ball match with new guidelines to launch in Caribbean

The Caribbean Premier League is one of the organisers of the new format

A new 60-ball cricket format, which includes the chance for fans to vote for a batter to have a ‘free hit’ where they can’t be dismissed, will launch in the Caribbean in August.

The 6ixty is being organised by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Men’s and women’s teams are to compete.

“I am really excited about the innovation, excitement and entertainment,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

The tournament will introduce new rules with the aim of making the game faster, including: