The 6ixty: 60-ball match with new guidelines to launch in Caribbean

A new 60-ball cricket format, which includes the chance for fans to vote for a batter to have a ‘free hit’ where they can’t be dismissed, will launch in the Caribbean in August.
The 6ixty is being organised by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Men’s and women’s teams are to compete.
“I am really excited about the innovation, excitement and entertainment,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.
The tournament will introduce new rules with the aim of making the game faster, including:
- Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out.
- Each batting team has two powerplay overs. They can unlock a third powerplay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra powerplay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9.
- There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls.
- The 30 balls will be…