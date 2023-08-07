The Access Control as a Service Market to grow by USD 4,473.02 million from 2022… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The access control as a service (ACaaS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,473.02 million. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional companies. The increased adoption and implementation of the mobility phenomenon and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is a key factor driving market growth. As employees increasingly use personal devices for work, secure and seamless access to corporate resources becomes critical. Access control as a service enables organizations to efficiently manage access policies, permissions, and user identities. In addition, real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities help organizations quickly identify and respond to security threats. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Access Control as a Service Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market companies also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ASSA ABLOY AB, Brivo Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., Datawatch Systems Inc., Dormakaba Holding AG, Feenics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M3T Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Corp., SecureAuth Corp., Thales Group, and Vector Security Inc. are among some of the major market participants.