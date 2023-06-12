The American Heart Association Hosts “A Dinner Party with Heart” to Support Nati… – Press Release

Celebrities, athletes, and influencers gathered on Saturday in Los Angeles for an evening of celebration and a show of support to join the Nation of Lifesavers™ initiative.

Editor/producer note: News release includes quotes and links to images.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives for all, hosted a star-studded event in celebration of the launch of their new initiative, Nation of Lifesavers™. The goal of the Nation of Lifesavers™ is to turn bystanders into lifesavers, so that in the time of cardiac emergency anyone, anywhere is prepared and empowered to become a vital link in the chain of survival and provide CPR.

The event’s special guest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, cardiac arrest survivor and founder of the Chasing M’s Foundation, is the first member of the Nation of Lifesavers, and serves as the National Ambassador for the movement.

Guests including Alyssa Milano (actress & activist), Austin Jones (athlete), Beau Flynn (producer), Christina Ochoa (actress), Clay Tweel (director), Dominic Sherwood (actor), Elliot Knight (actor), Geoff Stults (actor), George Byrne (artist), Jaime King (actress), Jennifer Hale (FOX NFL Sideline Reporter), Jessica Frances Dukes (actress), Joely Live (influencer), Jordan Whitehead (athlete), Josh Peck (actor), Kevin Zegers (actor), Lauren Fitzmaurice (influencer), Marcus Allen (athlete), Mikhail Mehra (producer), Raheem Morris (LA Rams Defensive Coordinator), Ronald Gladden (Jury Duty star), Ronen Rubinstein (actor), Rose McIver (actress), TJ Banks (DJ T-Jizzle), Tahj Washington (athlete), Tutu Atwell (LA Rams Wide Receiver), William Stanford Davis (actor), and Yasmine Al Massri (actress), were welcomed to the event by chief executive officer of the American Heart Association, Nancy Brown.

“Damar has turned surviving into recovery and recovery into action. We are so thankful he is lending his…