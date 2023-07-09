The Art Renewal Center Announces Exhibition of Works From World’s Largest Repres… – Press Release

86 exceptional artists from around the world on view at Sotheby’s New York

NEW YORK, July 9 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Over 5,400 artworks from 75 countries participated in the Art Renewal Center (ARC)’s International ARC Salon Competition, the largest representational art competition in the world. This month, an exhibition of 95 winning and top ranking works of 21st Century Realism will be on view at Sotheby’s New York from July 14 – July 24. Sixty of the works will be on offer in an online benefit auction hosted on sothebys.com, open for bidding throughout the exhibition dates.

Through the International ARC Salon Competition, the Art Renewal Center (ARC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational foundation, works with art organizations and schools across the globe to present to the public, a current cultural snapshot of today’s psychology as well as timeless universal themes of shared human existence. This year’s 16th International ARC Salon has given out over $130,000 in cash awards and a large variety of opportunities to artists, including 30 publication awards through 13 partnering magazines, museum exhibition and purchase awards, as well as additional opportunities through Rehs Contemporary Galleries, NYC, Fashion Week San Diego, and the Lunar Codex, where all 221 award winners and honorable mentions will be laser-etched on nickel microfiche and/or digitized on terabyte memory cards, and enclosed in a time capsule on the Griffin lunar lander, launched by SpaceX, and placed on the Moon in perpetuity. The Lunar Codex is a set of time capsules launched on three NASA-related missions, including the work of 7,000 creatives. It will be the first significant placement of contemporary arts on the Moon in 50 years.

Although open to the public on July 14, the “Public Opening” event, with artist meet and greet, will be held on July 15, from 11am – 3pm, free to the public and no RSVPs required. Then, on July 22, from 6pm – 8pm, the ARC will partner with Fashion Week…