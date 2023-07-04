The Ashes 2023: ‘A tumultuous week for cricket in summer time that has proven greatest and worst of recreation’

Venue: Headingley Dates: 6-10 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app, which has live text commentary and in-play video clips

This men’s Ashes series has already provided the gripping spectacle that many hoped would help reinvigorate Test cricket, following fears for the format’s future amid the rise of T20 franchise leagues around the world.

But among unforgettable drama and renewed interest, the action has played out against an unedifying backdrop of mounting controversy and turbulence, forcing the sport to confront difficult questions about its image, and the values it stands for.

With its reputation already on the line, English cricket now faces concerns that the rancour witnessed in the second Test at Lords could boil over at Headingley for the third Test, which starts on Thursday. What does it tell us about…