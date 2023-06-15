The Ashes 2023: All it’s worthwhile to find out about males’s collection

Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

The most anticipated Ashes series in a generation begins on Friday with the first Test at Edgbaston.

Will a rejuvenated England win the series for the first time since 2015 or will Australia end a 22-year wait for victory on these shores?

All will be settled across five matches over the next six weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 men’s Ashes…

Why is this year so special?

The Ashes is one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in sport – but this year promises to be extra special.

Since losing 4-0 when these sides last met down under 18 months ago, England have undergone a thrilling transformation under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

They have won 11 of 13 Tests and have done so…