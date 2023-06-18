The Ashes 2023: Australia hit England between Edgbaston showers

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day three of five) England 393-8 dec (Root 118*; Lyon 4-149) & 28-2 (Duckett 19, Boland 1-1) Australia 386 (Khawaja 141, Carey 66; Broad 3-68, Robinson 3-55) England lead by 35 runs Scorecard

England were hit by a one-two punch from Australia in a devastating 21-minute break in the rain that ruined the third day of the first Ashes Test.

Only 22 balls were possible after 14:15 BST at Edgbaston, but in that time Australia were rampant under slate skies and floodlights to claim two wickets for two runs.

Ben Duckett poked Pat Cummins to gully, where Cameron Green took a trademark catch, and a shuffling Zak Crawley edged Scott Boland behind.

Joe Root was also the subject of a review off Cummins before the second and final heavy shower of the day allowed England to escape on 28-2, 35 ahead.

All this came after England had much the better of the dry morning, running through the Australia lower order to claim a first-innings lead of seven runs.

After Usman…