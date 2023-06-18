The Ashes 2023: Australia lastly arrive in gripping 20-minute spell at Edgbaston

Settle in, everyone – the real Australia have arrived.

In an electric 20-minute spell on Sunday afternoon, after previously opting to fight England’s Bazball aggression with fluffy pillows, they were roused by the Edgbaston gloom which stirred all of their trademark hostility.

In just 22 balls, the rampant tourists took two wickets, conceded just one run off the bat and bellowed impassioned appeal after impassioned appeal.

“That is the Australian team I have known for all of the time I have been watching Test cricket,” former England captain Michael Vaughan noted.

Advancing Australia take advantage

After an initial rain delay, England resumed their second innings on 26-0. Twenty minutes later they were 28-2.

The conditions fell perfectly for Australia, as they had for England early on day two, with captain Pat Cummins sensing his moment after ominous dark clouds built over Edgbaston.

The defensive fields of day one were gone. In came the catchers – Cummins and fellow seamer Scott Boland…