Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the Ashes series against England with the calf injury he sustained in the second Test at Lord’s.

Lyon, who has 496 Test wickets, suffered the issue on day two of the encounter.

The 35-year-old’s absence was confirmed as Australia left him out of their squad for the remaining three Tests because of a “significant calf tear”.

Batter Matthew Renshaw has also been omitted from the Australia squad.

Australia lead the series 2-0 having won by 43 runs at Lord’s and by two wickets in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Spinner Todd Murphy, who took 14 wickets on a tour of India earlier this year, could replace Lyon for the third Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday.

“As you saw [on Sunday], at certain times, we had to do it differently without Nathan Lyon down the other end, which we’ve been so used to,” said Australia coach Andrew McDonald.

“At times it looked a little bit chaotic so we do like to have that spin option.”

Murphy, 22, had…