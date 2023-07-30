The Ashes 2023: Australia openers frustrate England earlier than rain

Fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, The Kia Oval (day four of five) England 283 (Brook 85, Duckett 41, Starc 4-82) & 395 (Root 91, Bairstow 78, Starc 4-94) Australia 295 (Smith 71, Woakes 3-61) & 135-0 (Khawaja 69*, Warner 58*) Australia need another 249 runs, England need 10 wickets Scorecard

England were frustrated by Australia’s strong start to a chase of 384 before rain wiped out half of the fourth day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval.

Looking to pull off their second-highest run chase in Test cricket and the best on this ground, Australia made untroubled progress to 135-0.

Usman Khawaja is unbeaten on 69 and David Warner 58 not out, with the tourists needing another 249 runs to win.

After announcing his retirement at the close on day three, Stuart Broad was given a guard of honour by the Australia players when he emerged to resume his innings on Sunday morning.

He pulled Mitchell Starc for six from what turned out to be the final delivery he will face in Test cricket, before last man…