The Ashes 2023: Australia retain the urn after rain ensures fourth Check ends in draw

Play was called off at 17:25 BST following persistent rain all day at Old Trafford

Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day five of five): Australia 317 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 5-62) & 214-5 (Labuschagne 111; Wood 3-27) England 592 (Crawley 189, Bairstow 99*; Hazlewood 5-126) Match drawn, Australia lead series 2-1 and retain the Ashes Scorecard

England’s hopes of an Ashes comeback were heartbreakingly ended by rain that left the fourth Test as a draw and ensured Australia retain the urn.

On a hugely frustrating and disappointing fifth day at Old Trafford, persistent bad weather prevented a single ball from being bowled.

There was a brief gap that allowed a start to be scheduled for 13:00 BST, only for the rain to return.

It meant England did not get a chance to push for the final five wickets they needed to force a win. Australia remained on 214-5 in their second innings, 61 runs behind the home side.

At 2-1 up with only one match to play, holders Australia will at…