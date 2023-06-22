The Ashes 2023: Australia’s Ellyse Perry hits 99 however England’s Sophie Ecclestone hits again

Australia 328-7 (85 overs): Perry 99, McGrath 61; Ecclestone 3-71 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone’s three wickets left the one-off Test against Australia evenly poised after the first day at Trent Bridge.

After winning the toss, Australia were in control at 226-3 before losing three wickets for 12 runs in the space of 24 balls, including all-rounder Ellyse Perry for 99, as England pulled it back on the opening day of the multi-format Women’s Ashes series.

Ecclestone took two wickets in three balls, bowling captain Alyssa Healy for a duck, before debutant Lauren Filer dismissed Perry with a sharp 76mph delivery.

A seventh-wicket partnership of 77 between Ash Gardner (40) and Annabel Sutherland (39 not out) then steadied Australia’s progress as they finished on 328-7, after Gardner fell to Lauren Bell late in the day.

England seamer Kate Cross took the first wicket of the series as Phoebe Litchfield fell for 23 on Test debut, before Filer had opener Beth…