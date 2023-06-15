The Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes has confidence he can bowl for England towards Australia

Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June – play starts 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England captain Ben Stokes says he has “real confidence” he can play his part as a bowler in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

Stokes has bowled only one over in competitive cricket since February as he manages a left-knee issue.

But the all-rounder has bowled a spell in practice on each of three days leading up to Friday’s series opener.

“I’ve run in with more intensity day by day. I’m in a really good position to be able to bowl,” said Stokes.

Stokes, 32, did not bowl in England’s win over Ireland at the beginning of the month and, prior to that, sent down only one over during his spell with Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League in April and May.

The injury appeared…