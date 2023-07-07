The Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes leads England’s battle to desperately keep alive in sequence

Third men’s Ashes Test, Headingley (day two): Australia 263 (Marsh 118; Wood 5-34) & 116-4 (Khawaja 43; Moeen 2-34) England 237 (Stokes 80, Cummins 6-91) Australia lead by 142 runs Scorecard

Ben Stokes provided yet more heroics and the bowlers crucial late wickets as England desperately battled to keep their Ashes hopes alive on day two of the third Test at Headingley.

In an innings reminiscent of his famous knock on the same ground for years ago, Stokes’ 80 dragged his side from 142-7 to 237 all out before Australia slipped to 116-4, 142 ahead, at the close.

Stokes’ knock meant the tourists first-innings lead was just 26, despite four wickets falling in the morning session – including Joe Root with the second ball of the day to Pat Cummins, who claimed 6-91.

The England captain attacked after lunch, launching five sixes and six fours, while Mark Wood helped swing the momentum with 24 from eight balls.

In reply, despite the loss of David Warner for one, the opener again caught off Stuart Broad,…