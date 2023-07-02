The Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes unable to provide England win over Australia at Lord’s

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord’s (day five of five) Australia 416 (Smith 110, Head 77) & 279 (Khawaja 77; Broad 4-65) England 325 (Duckett 98, Brook 50; Starc 3-88) & 327 (Stokes 155) Australia won by 43 runs, lead series 2-0 Scorecard

Yet another staggering century from Ben Stokes was not enough to carry England to an astonishing second-Test victory over Australia at Lord’s in one of the most incredible and controversial finishes in the history of the game.

In an effort up there with his match-winning knocks against Australia at Headingley four years ago and in the World Cup final against New Zealand on this ground, England captain Stokes belted 155 in what threatened to become the greatest innings ever played in Test cricket.

Supported by the courageous Stuart Broad, Stokes added 108 for the seventh wicket in little more than 20 overs, but finally miscued Josh Hazlewood with England 70 adrift of their target of 371.

He left to a rousing standing ovation and, without their…