The Ashes 2023: Cricket’s lawmakers make clear why Mitchell Starc’s tried catch was not out

“That is the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen. That is a disgrace.”

It was the incident that had Glenn McGrath in a fit of rage on Test Match Special.

Mitchell Starc’s ‘catch’ to dismiss batter Ben Duckett – a wicket that would have all-but sealed England’s fate late on day four of the second Ashes Test.

After Duckett miscued to fine leg, Starc cleanly took the ball as he dived to his left but then dragged the ball along the ground as he completed his slide.

Duckett was on his way off but TV umpire Marais Erasmus ruled he was not out.

Was it a fair catch? McGrath was certainly believed so but cricket’s lawmakers have clarified why the decision was right…

What do the laws say?

The relevant part of cricket’s laws is section 33:

The striker is out caught if the ball is subsequently held by a fielder as a fair catch before it touches the ground.

The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder…