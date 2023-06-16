The Ashes 2023: Edgbaston gripped by newest England-Australia battle

If New York is a city like no other, the Ashes is cricket’s day in the Big Apple.

The smells are familiar. We’ve seen tall buildings before. Everything is just on a whole new level.

It starts before anyone else arrives.

The wise commentators, the former captains and legends, raise their brows as they pass in the corridors – a look that says “here we go” without needing to speak.

It has been there all night. That feeling in your stomach, part excitement, part dread, part nervousness – a feeling yet to be named.

The team buses pull up shortly after 9am. England in their bucket hats, followed by the Australians.

“Have you got your sandpaper, Dave?” and “Broady’s gonna get you!” are the shouts amid the boos.

The Ashes has become part cricket match, part pantomime – David Warner the obvious villain. There’s the tradition of Wimbledon, but at Edgbaston it is mixed with a night at the darts.

The players emerge for their warm-ups, if that’s what they are still called. As the crowd slowly builds,…