The Ashes 2023: England and Australia gamers advised to not confront Simply Cease Oil protesters

Jonny Bairstow’s removal of a Just Stop Oil protestor from the field on the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s came despite players being advised not to confront pitch invaders.

Three people were arrested after orange powder was thrown on to the outfield.

Of the two protesters that made it on to the field, one was carried away by Bairstow and another stopped by Ben Stokes and David Warner.

“In that instance, we wanted to protect the wicket,” said Warner.

The Australia opener, 36, confirmed that players had been told to stay away from protesters, but with damage to the pitch more likely to cause major disruption in cricket than most other sports, Warner acted to prevent the possibility of a lengthy delay.

“We were told to stand away and be careful,” said Warner. “We know what they are trying to do to the wicket, so for us it was about protecting the wicket and the best interests of what we felt out there.

“I don’t know what that chalk could have done to the wicket, but it would…