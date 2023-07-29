The Ashes 2023: England arrange probability to degree collection with Australia

Fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, The Kia Oval (day three of five) England 283 (Brook 85, Duckett 41, Starc 4-82) & 389-9 (Root 91, Bairstow 78, Starc 4-94) Australia 295 (Smith 71, Woakes 3-61) England lead by 377 runs Scorecard

England gave themselves a golden opportunity to level the Ashes series with a joyful batting display on the third day of the fifth Test against Australia at The Oval.

The home side piled up 389-9, a lead of 377, as Australia were once again hit by some thrilling strokeplay.

Almost all of the top order made contributions. Zak Crawley set the tone by driving Mitchell Starc’s first ball of the day for four, laying the platform for an opening stand of 79 with Ben Duckett.

Crawley made 73 and Duckett 42, the same score as captain Ben Stokes, who was promoted to number three in place of the injured Moeen Ali.

When England endured a slight wobble in losing two wickets for nine runs, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow combined for a fifth-wicket stand of 110. Root fell nine runs…