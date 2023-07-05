The Ashes 2023: England arrive amid the noise needing one other Headingley miracle

Ben Stokes is revisiting the scene of his most famous Ashes moment

Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 6 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Recovered yet? Didn’t think so.

As the Ashes’ latest war of words rages, a cricket match is about to break out and England have reached the point of no return.

The noise ever since Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey spotted Jonny Bairstow dozily walking out of his crease and under-armed the ball onto his stumps has only added to the sense of occasion.

The boos may have stopped filling the air at Lord’s but in the days since, England have been branded “cry babies” with Australia accused of “tarnishing cricket forever”.

Of course, neither are true.

At his pre-match news conference on Wednesday, increasingly terse Australia captain Pat…