The Ashes 2023: England battling Australia and climate to win Previous Trafford Check

Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day three of five): Australia 317 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 5-62) & 113-4 (Labuschagne 44*; Wood 3-17) England 592 (Crawley 189, Bairstow 99; Hazlewood 5-126) Australia are 162 runs behind Scorecard

Mark Wood struck crucial late blows in England’s battle against Australia and the Manchester weather in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Wood, bowling with high pace and hostility, snared 3-17 to leave Australia 113-4, a considerable 162 runs behind.

In any other circumstances, England would be huge favourites, yet heavy rain is forecast for the weekend – particularly Saturday’s fourth day.

The home side’s strong position was forged by piling up 592, their highest total in a home Ashes Test since 1985, to take a first-innings lead of 275.

Harry Brook made 61 and Ben Stokes 51, but the real pyrotechnics came from Jonny Bairstow, who clobbered a thrilling 99 not out.

Bairstow added 66 in a riotous last-wicket partnership with James…