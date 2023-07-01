The Ashes 2023: England battling to keep away from defeat by Australia at Lord’s

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord’s (day four of five) Australia 416 (Smith 110, Head 77) & 279 (Khawaja 77; Broad 4-65) England 325 (Duckett 98, Brook 50; Starc 3-88) & 114-4 (Duckett 50*) England need another 257 runs, Australia six wickets Scorecard

England are desperately battling to avoid a 2-0 Ashes deficit after Australia’s awesome pace bowlers decimated the home top order late on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s.

Set a record 371 to win, England were reduced to 45-4 by the brilliance of Australia captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Starc removed Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope before Cummins struck twice in an over to dismiss Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Ben Duckett scrapped to 50 and controversially survived late in the day when it was adjudged that Starc had grounded a boundary catch.

With Ben Stokes on 29 not out, England are 114-4, 257 runs adrift of victory.

England’s target would have been even larger had in not been for a tireless fightback with the ball.

The hosts…