The Ashes 2023: England chasing 251 to maintain Ashes hopes alive

Third men’s Ashes Test, Headingley (day three): Australia 263 (Marsh 118; Wood 5-34) & 224 (Head 77; Broad 3-45, Woakes 3-68) England 237 (Stokes 80, Cummins 6-91) & 27-0 (Duckett 18*) England need 224 runs to win Scorecard

England need another 224 runs to win the third Test and keep their Ashes hopes alive after a thrilling rain-shortened third day at Headingley.

The hosts reached 27-0 at the close, chasing 251, after bowling Australia out for 224.

England took advantage of perfect bowling conditions to turn Australia’s 116-4 into 170-8 after rain prevented any play until just before 17:00 BST.

At that stage Australia’s lead was 196 but Travis Head batted superbly to help add another 54 for the final two wickets.

He batted in the style of Ben Stokes, striking seven fours and three sixes, in his 77 before being caught in the deep.

That left England with a perilous 25 minutes to bat but Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett hit four fours in five overs to give England a platform.

Defeat for England will see…