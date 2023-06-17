The Ashes 2023: England defied by Usman Khawaja century

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day two of five) England 393-8 dec (Root 118*, Bairstow 78, Crawley 61; Lyon 4-149) Australia 311-5 (Khawaja 126*, Carey 52*, Head 50) Australia are 82 runs behind Scorecard

England wasted chances and were defied by a classy century from Australia’s Usman Khawaja on a riveting second day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Khawaja batted throughout the day for his unbeaten 126, the left-hander’s first Ashes ton in England guiding Australia to 311-5, just 82 runs adrift.

He was bowled by a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112, one of four errors from England that also included Jonny Bairstow missing two opportunities behind the stumps.

In an electrifying morning session, England used favourable overhead conditions to reduce the tourists to 67-3 in reply to their 393-8 declared.

The renewal of Stuart Broad’s battle with David Warner resulted in a 15th dismissal in Test cricket and, next ball, Broad sent Edgbaston into rapture by having Marnus Labuschagne…