The Ashes 2023: England denied by Australia in Edgbaston basic

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day five of five) England 393-8 dec (Root 118*; Lyon 4-149) & 273 (Root 46, Brook 46; Cummins 4-63, Lyon 4-80) Australia 386 (Khawaja 141, Broad 3-68, Robinson 3-55) & 282-8 (Khawaja 65, Cummins 44*) Australia won by two wickets Scorecard

Australia somehow prevailed from another Edgbaston Ashes classic to beat England by two wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

On a final day fraught with tension, ninth-wicket pair Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon added an unbroken 55 to defy the raucous crowd and get Australia to their target of 281.

In doing so, they extracted revenge for Australia’s famous two-run defeat on this ground 18 years ago, when the tailenders just fell short of reaching a target of 282.

It is Australia’s narrowest Ashes win in terms of wickets since 1907 and their fourth successive win in the first Test of an Ashes series.

England looked to be surging towards victory when captain Ben Stokes produced a magical slower ball to bowl Usman…