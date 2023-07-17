The Ashes 2023: England ‘exceeded public’s expectations’ in Girls’s Ashes – Nat Sciver-Brunt

Venue: Taunton Date: 18 July Time: 13:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live and the website and app, where there will be live text commentary and in-play video clips (UK only). Highlights on iPlayer and Red Button from 23:00 BST.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt says England have “exceeded the public’s expectations” in the Women’s Ashes against Australia.

A three-run win on Sunday saw Australia retain the Ashes, and they lead the multi-format series 8-6 going into Tuesday’s final one-day international.

England started the series as underdogs and were trailing 6-0 before levelling.

“It’s been back and forth and two highly competitive teams going at each other,” said Sciver-Brunt.

Australia were overwhelming favourites at the start of the series, having won the past two Ashes series and as the current world champions in both T20 and ODI formats.

That only grew when they won the Test at Trent Bridge and opening T20 at Edgbaston, but England…