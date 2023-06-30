The Ashes 2023: England hopes fading after Australia dominate at Lord’s

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord’s (day three of five) Australia 416 (Smith 110, Head 77) & 130-2 (Khawaja 58*) England 325 (Duckett 98, Brook 50; Starc 3-88) Australia lead by 221 runs Scorecard

England’s hopes in the second Test and the Ashes hang by a thread following an awful third day against Australia at Lord’s.

After captain Ben Stokes was out to the second ball of the morning, England repeated their reckless batting of the second evening to lose their last six wickets for 46 runs.

Harry Brook was the latest to fall to the short ball, out for 50, and Jonny Bairstow was guilty of a poor stroke.

With the tail unable to provide any resistance to Australia’s rampant pace bowlers, England were all out for 325, giving the tourists a first-innings lead of 91.

Despite England’s bowlers doing everything they could to exploit gloomy, moist conditions, Usman Khawaja built Australia’s advantage with a composed unbeaten 58.

Khawaja, dropped by James Anderson on 19, added 63 with David Warner…