The Ashes 2023: ‘England miss their alternative to pounce on Australia’

Australia 473 & 82-0 (19 overs): Litchfield 41* England 463 (121.2 overs): Beaumont 208; Gardner 4-99 Australia lead by 92 runs Scorecard

Against the best team in the world, opportunities to dominate do not come around too often.

But when they do, it is absolutely vital that you pounce, put your foot on the gas and don’t stop accelerating.

But on day three of the Ashes Test against Australia, the overriding feeling for England is of an opportunity missed.

The hosts had done much of the hard work to get to within 10 runs of the tourists’ first-innings total of 473, thanks largely to Tammy Beaumont becoming the first England woman to make a double century.

But world champions and Ashes holders Australia gratefully capitalised on some loose bowling to extend their lead to 92 with 10 wickets remaining at stumps.

England are up against quality opposition. Australia have world beaters from number one to 11 and a remarkable history of winning – with England having beaten them just twice across all…