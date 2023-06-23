The Ashes 2023: England should shield their ‘once-in-a-generation’ bowler Sophie Ecclestone

When Sophie Ecclestone gets to work there are few better sights in cricket.

Sunglasses on, two steps, a twirl of the arms followed by the whip of her long ponytail.

And the wicket celebration that almost feels inevitable, charging towards square leg with her ecstatic teammates in pursuit.

She is the one her captain Heather Knight turns to in times of need, the one the batters do not want to face and the one the fans want to see.

But with greatness comes expectation.

During Australia’s first innings in the one-off Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge, the left-arm spinner took 5-129 from a barely believable 46.2 overs – a figure that would be considered a lot in men’s cricket, let alone considering how little multi-day cricket the women play.

Ecclestone bowled 64 overs during the Test match against India at Bristol in 2021 and subsequently struggled with shoulder soreness, but looks set to eclipse that total with three days’ play remaining in Nottingham.

“Sophie Ecclestone is a…