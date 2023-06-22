The Ashes 2023: ‘England should win ladies’s collection and showcase attacking type’ – Ebony Rainford-Brent

For this Ashes series to be considered a success for England, they have got to win it.

With it being five days, I don’t see a draw happening in this Test match.

It is worth four points and if England go behind, it will be a huge fight for them to get back in the series.

But results are not the only thing. Success will also be in how Jon Lewis’ brand of cricket comes off.

There wasn’t much time to judge his impact in the T20 World Cup in February, where England lost to South Africa in the semi-finals and did not get to face Australia.

But generally, since he took over eight months ago, we always felt like the Ashes in England’s back yard was a huge opportunity to show they have caught up with Australia.

The manner in which England play this series is important, that they don’t shy away from Australia, and that they attack – and we have seen signs of that on day one.

It is going to be a chance for England to show they are making progress with that style of play, and we’re also going to…