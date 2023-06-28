The Ashes 2023: England ‘too informal’ for Ashes cricket, says Michael Vaughan

England were “too casual” on day one of the second Ashes Test and must realise the series “is not just another game”, says former captain Michael Vaughan.

Amid a lacklustre England display, Australia reached 339-5 at the close having been put in to bat at Lord’s.

The hosts dropped two catches, bowled 12 no-balls and lacked consistency with the ball and now have an uphill task as they bid to level the series.

“I worry about England,” Vaughan said. “I see too much casualness.”

He added: “They switched off last week at Edgbaston and today when it has really mattered, England haven’t been switched on quick enough and hard enough to win the moment.

“It has cost them.”

England have been widely praised for their resurgence under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes after an attacking approach on the field, coupled with a more relaxed environment off it, helped them win 11 of their first 13 Tests.

But they were beaten by two wickets in a dramatic first Test at Edgbaston last week,…