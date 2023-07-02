The Ashes 2023: England want Ben Stokes’ best ‘miracle’ to beat Australia

It was two days before the second Ashes Test and Ben Stokes had been thinking.

A damning report had revealed “widespread” discrimination across English cricket. Stokes was set to speak to the press and knew the questions would come.

At around midnight, Stokes contacted the England media manager and said he was planning to read out a statement. His own words. No corporate guff.

When the journalists and cameras gathered at Lord’s the following day, Stokes bared his soul.

“I am Ben Stokes, born in New Zealand, a state-educated pupil who dropped out of school at 16 with one GCSE in PE,” he said.

“I needed help with the spelling and grammar in this speech and I am currently sitting here as the England men’s Test captain.”

Five days later, Stokes was still at Lord’s, but this time in the middle. He was baring his soul once more, but in a way he does better than most. Bat in hand, Australians to defy and a rapt crowd in danger from flying cricket balls.

Stokes is the ultimate competitor. When…